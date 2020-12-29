Virus Exclusion Applies to Dental Practice’s COVID-19 Losses, Calif. Federal Judge Rules

SAN FRANCISCO — A federal judge has dismissed a California dental office’s COVID-19 coverage action against State Farm General Insurance Co. without prejudice, ruling that the policy’s virus exclusion applies to the alleged losses because they arise from a virus.

In a Dec. 28 order, Judge Beth L. Freeman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California explained that government orders limiting the practice’s operations to emergency procedures only were issued in response to the virus, bringing the alleged business income losses within the exclusion’s ambit.

“Plaintiff seeks to evade the Virus Exclusion by claiming that respiratory …