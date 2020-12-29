COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Miami Eatery Loses Bid for COVID-19 Coverage


December 29, 2020


DOCUMENTS
  • Complaint


MIAMI — A Florida federal judge has dismissed without prejudice a Miami restaurant’s COVID-19 coverage action, ruling that it failed to allege “direct physical loss of or damage” to its insured property or nearby properties, as required by the policy.

In a Dec. 28, Judge Darrin P. Gayles of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled that Cuisine LLC d/b/a Zest Restaurant and Market failed to allege “actual or tangible” loss of property, but allowed the plaintiff to amend its complaint against Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s of London.

Sun Cuisine alleges it was forced to …


Subscribe Now Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation

January 14, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation

February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS