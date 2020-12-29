Nashville Restaurant’s COVID-19 Losses Excluded from Coverage, Federal Judge Rules

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee federal judge has dismissed a Nashville restaurant’s COVID-19 coverage action against Admiral Indemnity Co., ruling that the eatery did not sustain “direct physical loss of or damage to covered property” as required by the policy.

In a Dec. 23 order, Judge Aleta A. Trauger of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee further ruled that the losses suffered by 1210 McGavock Street Hospitality Partners LLC d/b/a Adele’s Restaurant are encompassed by the policy’s virus exclusion.

In a complaint originally filed in the Davidson County (Tenn.) Chancery Court on July 15, Adele’s says …