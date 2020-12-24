Movie Theatre Giant Cinemark Sues for Coverage of $400 Million in COVID-19 Losses

DALLAS — Movie theatre giant Cinemark USA Inc. has sued Factory Mutual Insurance Co. for $400 million in business interruption losses it sustained when it was forced to limit or cease operations at its locations in compliance with government COVID-19 shutdown orders and take remedial measures due to virus contamination.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas on Dec. 22, Cinemark contends that coverage was triggered under its $500 million “all-risks” policy because it sustained “physical loss” of property caused by the orders and the COVID-19 virus itself.

Cinemark submitted a claim …