Pa. Tavern Moves for Summary Judgment in COVID-19 Coverage Action
December 22, 2020
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh tavern owner has moved for summary judgment in a COVID-19 insurance action, arguing that the virus and related government closure orders caused it to lose use of its property and sustain property damage, triggering coverage under its policy.
In a Dec. 21 motion filed in the Allegheny County (Pa.) Court of Common Pleas, MacMiles LLC d/b/a Grant Street Tavern contends that because it was unable to use its building, it sustained a “physical loss of property” as defined by the policy, issued by Erie Insurance Co.
Grant Tavern says it was forced to suspend operations in …
