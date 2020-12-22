Pa. Tavern Moves for Summary Judgment in COVID-19 Coverage Action

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh tavern owner has moved for summary judgment in a COVID-19 insurance action, arguing that the virus and related government closure orders caused it to lose use of its property and sustain property damage, triggering coverage under its policy.

In a Dec. 21 motion filed in the Allegheny County (Pa.) Court of Common Pleas, MacMiles LLC d/b/a Grant Street Tavern contends that because it was unable to use its building, it sustained a “physical loss of property” as defined by the policy, issued by Erie Insurance Co.

Grant Tavern says it was forced to suspend operations in …