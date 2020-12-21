Tyson Foods Sued by Widow of Pa. Worker Who Died from COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA — The widow of a Tyson Foods employee who died from complications related to COVID-19 after contracting the virus while working at the company’s Philadelphia meat processing plant has filed a wrongful death action in state court.

In a Dec. 16 complaint filed in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas, Renata Barker accuses Tyson and The Original Philly Steak Inc. of failing to implement COVID-19 safety protocols and refusing to provide workers with adequate personal protection equipment while forcing them to work elbow-to-elbow at the plant.

According to the lawsuit, Brian Barker was a meatpacking supervisor at Tyson’s …