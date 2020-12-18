Fla. Federal Judge Dismisses Sports Bar’s COVID-19 Business Interruption Coverage Action

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida federal judge has dismissed a sports bar’s COVID-19 business interruption coverage action, finding the complaint is devoid of allegations that its insured property sustained direct physical loss or damage, as required by the policy.

In a Dec. 17 order, Judge Charlene E. Honeywell of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida found the temporary suspension of Prime Time Sports Grill Inc.’s operations in compliance with government orders was not caused by “tangible damage to property,” causing it to become unusable in the future use or requiring repairs.

Prime Time Sports Grill …