Salon’s COVID-19 Business Losses Fall Within Virus Exclusion, Calif. Federal Judge Rules
December 17, 2020
DOCUMENTS
- Order
SAN FRANCISCO — Sentinel Insurance Ltd. has no obligation to pay for a waxing salon’s COVID-19-related business interruption losses because they fall within the policy’s virus exclusion, which bars coverage caused indirectly or directly from a virus, a California federal magistrate judge has ruled.
In a Dec. 14 order, Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California noted Franklin EWC Inc. alleges that COVID-19 is a virus, and that the virus was physically present at its salon, bringing its losses squarely within the exclusion’s ambit.
Franklin EWC Inc., which owns a …
FIRM NAMES
- Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy LLP
- Steptoe & Johnson LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation
January 14, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation
February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series