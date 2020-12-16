N.J. Federal Judge Tosses Music Production Co.’s COVID-19 Coverage Action

CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has dismissed a COVID-19 coverage action filed against Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co. by a music production company, ruling that no “direct physical loss or damage” to property has been alleged and that, in any event, the policy’s virus exclusion applies to the alleged losses.

In a three-page letter opinion, Judge Susan D. Wigenton of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey said Boulevard Carroll Entertainment Group Inc. has not alleged any facts that support a showing that its property was physically damaged.

“Instead, Plaintiff pleads that by forcing …