Mich. Federal Judge Dismisses Dentist’s COVID-19 Coverage Action for Lack of ‘Physical Damage’
December 15, 2020
DOCUMENTS
- Order
DETROIT — A Michigan federal judge has dismissed a dentist’s COVID-19 business interruption action, finding he failed to allege that his practice sustained “direct physical damage,” therefore Aspen American Insurance Co. is not obligated to pay his claim.
In a Dec. 14 order, Judge Robert H. Cleland of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan held that because Richard Kirsch DDS has not alleged that COVID-19 particles attached to and damaged his property, he cannot establish that COVID-19 caused tangible, physical damage to the property itself.
“Like other viruses, COVID-19 injures people but does not seem …
FIRM NAMES
- Bodman PLC
- Fink Bressack
- Sidley Austin
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation
January 14, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation
February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series