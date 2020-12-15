Governor Authorized to Issue COVID-19 Emergency Orders, Mass. High Court Rules
December 15, 2020
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
BOSTON — Massachusetts’ highest court has ruled that the governor’s issuance of a series of “safer at home” orders in response to the COVID-19 pandemic did not violate citizens’ constitutional rights to procedural and substantive due process or free assembly.
In a Dec. 10 opinion, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court concluded that the Massachusetts Civil Defense Act (CDA) gave Governor Charles Baker authority to issue the orders because the COVID-19 pandemic “has created a situation that cannot be addressed solely at the local level” and “requires the coordination and resources available under the CDA.”
“The emergency orders, and the regulations …
