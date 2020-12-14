MDL Court Denies Efforts by Society Insurance to Take Notice of 'No Coverage' Ruling Without Prejudice

CHICAGO –– The federal court overseeing the multidistrict litigation for COVID-19 business claims asserted against Society Insurance Co. has denied the insurance company’s motion to cite a Wisconsin ruling in which a state court found that a restaurant had failed to state a claim for coverage, saying that the insurance company could re-file the motion after conferral.

In a Dec. 13 Case Management Order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois explained that the motion is denied without prejudice since there is “no statement of conferral with the then-Interim Steering Committee, as required by the Court’s Case …