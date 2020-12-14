Society Insurance COVID-19 Business Interruption MDL Court Issues CMO, Appoints Co-Lead Counsel Team for Plaintiffs

CHICAGO –– The Illinois federal court overseeing the Society Insurance Company COVID-19 business interruption protection insurance multidistrict litigation docket has issued the third case management order in the proceedings, appointing the Co-Lead Counsel team for the plaintiffs.

In the Dec. 13 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois appointed Adam J. Levitt of DiCello Levitt Gutzler, W. Mark Lanier of the Lanier Law Firm, Timothy W. Burns of Burns Bowen Bair, Shelby Guilbert Jr. of King & Spalding, and Shannon McNulty of Clifford Law Offices as Co-Lead Counsel, saying the attorneys “bring the right mix of …