COVID-19 LITIGATION REPORT

Tyson Foods Says Claims in COVID-19 Worker Death Lawsuit Preempted


December 14, 2020


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion to Dismiss


DES MOINES, Iowa — Tyson Foods Inc. has moved to dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of causing a worker’s death by negligently failing to enforce COVID-19 safety protocols in its Iowa meatpacking plant, arguing that the claims are preempted by federal law.

Specifically, in a Dec. 7 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, Tyson contends that the claims are governed by the exclusive remedy provisions of the Iowa Workers’ Compensation Act (IWCA), which states that workplace injury claims must be heard by the state’s Division of Workers’ Compensation.

The family of Pedro Cano …

FIRM NAMES
  • Brady Preston Gronlund PC
  • Finley Law Firm
  • Perkins Coie LLP

Subscribe Now Free Trial



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation

January 14, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: New Jersey Asbestos Litigation

February 11, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS