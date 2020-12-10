R.I. Hotel Group Sues Zurich American for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses
December 10, 2020
- Complaint
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — One of the largest privately held hotel owner/operators in the United States has sued Zurich American Insurance Co. in federal court, demanding coverage for business losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related government stay-at-home orders.
In a Dec. 8 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island, Procaccianti Companies Inc. and TPG Hotels & Resorts Inc. contends that its losses arise from “direct physical loss or damage” to its insured properties, triggering coverage under its “all risks” policy.
Procaccianti is a real estate transaction holding company. Its subsidiary, TPG, operates hotels …
- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
- McIntyre Tate LLP
