R.I. Hotel Group Sues Zurich American for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — One of the largest privately held hotel owner/operators in the United States has sued Zurich American Insurance Co. in federal court, demanding coverage for business losses arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and related government stay-at-home orders.

In a Dec. 8 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island, Procaccianti Companies Inc. and TPG Hotels & Resorts Inc. contends that its losses arise from “direct physical loss or damage” to its insured properties, triggering coverage under its “all risks” policy.

Procaccianti is a real estate transaction holding company. Its subsidiary, TPG, operates hotels …