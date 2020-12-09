Wash. Property Developer Sues AIG for $30 Million in Coverage for COVID-19 Losses

SEATTLE — A Bellevue, Wash., property developer has sued a group of American International Group insurers for coverage of $30 million in losses it suffered when it closed or limited operations in its hotels, retail shops, offices and movie theatres due to COVID-19 contamination and government closure orders.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Kemper LLC says its property has sustained “direct physical loss and/or direct physical damage” as a result of the pandemic and government orders.

“Kemper’s damages and losses, as well as the extra expenses it was incurring, plainly …