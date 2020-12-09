Miami Restaurant Group Loses Bid for COVID-19 Coverage in Fla. Federal Court

MIAMI — A Florida federal judge has dismissed a COVID-19 coverage action filed against Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London by a group of Miami restaurant owners, finding they failed to allege “direct physical loss of or damage to property” as required by the policy.

In a Dec. 7 order, Judge Ursula Ungaro of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida found the complaint falls short of alleging that the insured properties, or the surrounding properties, sustained any physical damage.”

Therefore, there is no coverage under the policy’s Business Income, Extra Expense and Civil Authority provisions, the …