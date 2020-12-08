Virus Exclusion Bars Coverage for Dental Practice’s COVID-19 Losses, Pa. Federal Judge Rules

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia area dental practice’s COVID-19-related business interruption losses are not insured because they fall under the policy’s virus exclusion, which applies to losses caused directly or indirectly by a virus, a Pennsylvania federal judge has ruled.

In a Dec. 7 order, Judge Joshua D. Wolson of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania further ruled that The Dentists Insurance Co. is not liable to pay the claim because the practice did not sustain “direct physical loss of or physical damage to covered property,” as required by the policy.

“The Court sympathizes with Kessler Dental …