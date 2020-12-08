Barbizon Acting School Owners Sue Sentinel Insurance for COVID-19 Coverage

SAN FRANCISCO — The owners of two Barbizon International Inc. acting and modeling schools have sued Sentinel Insurance Company Ltd. for coverage of COVID-19-related business losses, arguing that a virus exclusion, which appears in only one of the two policies at issue, does not apply.

In a Dec. 4 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the schools, which are located in New York and California and insured under two Sentinel policies, contend that the insurer intended to cover losses caused by virus under both policies.

Barbizon School of San Francisco Inc. and Barbizon …