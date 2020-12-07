Qdoba Restaurant Corp. Sues Zurich American for Coverage of COVID-19 Losses

DENVER — The Qdoba Restaurant Corp. has sued Zurich American Insurance Co. in Colorado federal court for coverage of business interruption losses it sustained when it was forced to limit operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Dec. 4 complaint filed in the U.S. District for the District of Colorado, Qdoba says its losses are covered under multiple policy provisions and are not subject to any exclusion.

“Zurich has nonetheless wrongfully and unreasonably refused to reimburse Qdoba for its losses, by wrongfully claiming that the Policy has not been triggered because Qdoba’s losses have not resulted from ‘loss of’ or …