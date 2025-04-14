Risk Management Pool Withdraws Summary Judgment Motion in Sex Abuse Reinsurance Action

SEATTLE — A risk management pool has moved to withdraw its motion for summary judgment in its dispute with Munich Reinsurance America Inc. over coverage for sexual abuse claims filed against a Washington school district, in which it argued that the alleged wrongful acts fall within the scope of the policy.

On April 3, Washington Schools Risk Management Pool filed the motion without comment before Judge Lauren King of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington on March 13.

WSRMP self-insures risks, purchases insurance or reinsurance, and contracts for joint risk management, claims, and administrative services for …