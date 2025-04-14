Antares Re Urges Judge to Compel Production of Bank Account Statements in Commissions Dispute
April 14, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Reply
DALLAS — A reinsurer is urging a Texas federal judge to compel National Transportation Associates (NTA) to produce certain documents concerning loss ratios in an action accusing the general agent of under-reserving losses and loss adjustment expenses to avoid triggering reductions to its commissions.
In an April 3 reply filed before Judge Mark Pittman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Antares Reinsurance says there is still a dispute as to Requests 6, 8, and 9, which “concern bank account statements for checks that were issued in the claims and documents related to the Loss Fund …
FIRM NAMES
- Helly Hart & Hallman
- Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr
- Murphy Pearson Bradley & Feeney
- Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
MORE DETAILS
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference
May 28, 2025 - Washington, DC
Washington DC Hotel Information Coming Soon!