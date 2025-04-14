REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Antares Re Urges Judge to Compel Production of Bank Account Statements in Commissions Dispute


April 14, 2025


DALLAS — A reinsurer is urging a Texas federal judge to compel National Transportation Associates (NTA) to produce certain documents concerning loss ratios in an action accusing the general agent of under-reserving losses and loss adjustment expenses to avoid triggering reductions to its commissions.

In an April 3 reply filed before Judge Mark Pittman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Antares Reinsurance says there is still a dispute as to Requests 6, 8, and 9, which “concern bank account statements for checks that were issued in the claims and documents related to the Loss Fund …

