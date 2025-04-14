Second Amended Complaint Filed in $1 Million Reinsurance Commissions Action

NEW YORK — A reciprocal insurance exchange has filed a second amended complaint in its action accusing Guy Carpenter & Company LLC of wrongfully deducting more than $1 million from a fiduciary account, asserting in the pleading that there is complete diversity of citizenship.

The April 2 filing was in response to Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York’s dismissal of the action without prejudice. The judge explained in the March 17 order that it is unclear whether the Housing and Redevelopment Insurance Exchange (HARIE) is a corporation or an unincorporated …