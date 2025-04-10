Reinsurer Says Captive Insurer’s Breach of Contract Action Must Be Arbitrated

DETROIT — A reinsurer told a Michigan federal court that a lawsuit accusing it of breaching a healthcare reinsurance agreement by failing to pay claims arising from an alleged outbreak of Legionnaires Disease at a Michigan hospital should be arbitrated.

On April 4, Hiscox Agency Ltd. asked the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan to dismiss or stay the action, in which McLaren Insurance Co. (MICoL) accuses Hiscox of transferring its duties under the reinsurance agreement without MICoL’s knowledge or consent.

“Despite the plain language of the Reinsurance Agreement — which requires that any dispute ‘arising out …