Captive Reinsurer Opposes PayLink’s Motion to Intervene in Reinsurance Dispute

CHICAGO — Captive reinsurer Virginia Surety Corp. (VSC) has opposed a motion by PayLink Payment Plans Inc. to intervene as a defendant in an Illinois federal lawsuit accusing VSC of failing to pay $20 million allegedly owed under a vehicle service contract reinsurance agreement.

In a March 28 opposition filed before Judge Matthew Kennelly of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, VSC argues that if PayLink were an original plaintiff, it could not have sued VSC because PayLink and VSC are nondiverse Illinois citizens.

