PMC Casualty Opposes Motion to Intervene in Vehicle Service Contract Reinsurance Case

CHICAGO — PMC Casualty Corp. has opposed a motion by PayLink Payment Plans Inc. to intervene as a defendant in PMC’s Illinois federal lawsuit accusing Virginia Surety Corp. of failing to pay $20 million allegedly owed under a vehicle service contract reinsurance agreement.

In a March 28 opposition filed before Judge Matthew Kennelly of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, PMC argues that PayLink’s motion is a last-ditch effort to challenge the state court’s dismissal of its claims and defenses, and that the court lacks jurisdiction over PayLink’s claims and defenses.

PMC’s affiliates, Protect My Car …