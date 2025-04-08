REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

N.Y. Court Upholds Disqualification of Experts in Environmental Cleanup Coverage Brawl


April 8, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


NEW YORK — A New York appellate court has upheld a trial court’s disqualification of two of Century Indemnity Co.’s designated experts in a dispute over excess insurance coverage for costs incurred in the government-mandated cleanup of several former manufactured-gas plants in New York City.

In an April 3 order, the New York Appellate Division, 1st Department, ruled that the trial court properly exercised its discretion in granting Brooklyn Union Gas Co.'s motion to disqualify based on a conflict of interest.

Century Indemnity Co. provided excess insurance coverage to Brooklyn Union Gas Co. for nearly 30 years. The litigation concerns …

FIRM NAMES
  • Covington & Burling LLP
  • O'Melveny & Myers LLP

