N.Y. Court Upholds Disqualification of Experts in Environmental Cleanup Coverage Brawl
April 8, 2025
NEW YORK — A New York appellate court has upheld a trial court’s disqualification of two of Century Indemnity Co.’s designated experts in a dispute over excess insurance coverage for costs incurred in the government-mandated cleanup of several former manufactured-gas plants in New York City.
In an April 3 order, the New York Appellate Division, 1st Department, ruled that the trial court properly exercised its discretion in granting Brooklyn Union Gas Co.'s motion to disqualify based on a conflict of interest.
Century Indemnity Co. provided excess insurance coverage to Brooklyn Union Gas Co. for nearly 30 years. The litigation concerns …
FIRM NAMES
- Covington & Burling LLP
- O'Melveny & Myers LLP
