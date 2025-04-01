REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Ala. Workers’ Compensation Fund’s Contribution Action Sent to Arbitration


April 1, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal judge has compelled arbitration of an action in which an Alabama self-insured fund demands contribution from its reinsurer for sums the fund paid to resolve a workers’ compensation claim, ruling that the dispute falls within the arbitration clause in the parties’ reinsurance contract.

However, in the March 31 order, Judge Emily C. Marks of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama stopped short at dismissing the action, explaining that the Federal Arbitration Act empowers the court to stay the case while the parties submit to arbitration.

In January 2003, General Reinsurance Corp. …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Mass Tort Settlements Conference - Sponsored by Milestone

June 25, 2025 - Buffalo, NY
The Westin Buffalo

MORE DETAILS