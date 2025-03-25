Antares Re Moves to Compel General Agent to Produce Docs in Commissions Dispute

DALLAS — A reinsurer has amended its motion to compel National Transportation Associates (NTA) to produce certain documents concerning loss ratios in a Texas federal action accusing the general agent of under-reserving losses and loss adjustment expenses to avoid triggering reductions to its commissions.

In a March 24 motion filed before Judge Mark Pittman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texax, Antares Reinsurance says there is still a dispute as to Requests 6, 8, and 9, which “concern bank account statements for checks that were issued in the claims and documents related to the Loss Fund …