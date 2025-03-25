REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Antares Re Moves to Compel General Agent to Produce Docs in Commissions Dispute


March 25, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion


DALLAS — A reinsurer has amended its motion to compel National Transportation Associates (NTA) to produce certain documents concerning loss ratios in a Texas federal action accusing the general agent of under-reserving losses and loss adjustment expenses to avoid triggering reductions to its commissions.

In a March 24 motion filed before Judge Mark Pittman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texax, Antares Reinsurance says there is still a dispute as to Requests 6, 8, and 9, which “concern bank account statements for checks that were issued in the claims and documents related to the Loss Fund …

FIRM NAMES
  • Helly Hart & Hallman
  • Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr
  • Murphy Pearson Bradley & Feeney
  • Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP

