Estate’s Complaint Against Foreign Reinsurers Remanded to N.J. State Court

NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has remanded to state court a lawsuit against group of foreign reinsurers in which an estate is demanding contribution toward the settlement of an underlying malpractice action brought against an accounting firm and its insurer.

On March 19, Judge Claire C. Cecchi of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey agreed with a magistrate judge that the reinsurers’ removal of the action to federal court under the United Nations Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards was improper because the reinsurers failed to point to a …