Protective Order Issued in $200M Gold Mine Breakdown Coverage Action

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has issued an agreed-upon modified protective order governing discovery materials in a dispute over $200 million in coverage for a mechanical breakdown at a West African gold mine.

In the March 12 order, Judge Margaret M. Garnett of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York outlined the procedure for designating certain documents “confidential.”

Newmont Corp. experienced losses caused by the sudden breakdown of a large girth gear at its Ahafo, Ghana gold mine, which brought its operations to a halt. The damaged gear was 34 feet by …