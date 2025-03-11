Parties Agree to Dismissal of $1.7 Million Reinsurance Action
March 11, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Stipulation
OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska federal judge has dismissed an action in which National Indemnity Co. accused two reinsurers of breaching a reinsurance certificate by refusing to pay toward a $157.2 million settlement of asbestos claims against the state of Montana.
In a March 4 order, Judge Brian C. Buescher of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska granted the parties’ joint stipulation of dismissal.
Plaintiff National Indemnity Co. alleged that Viad Corp. and Allianz Global Risks U.S. Insurance Co. owe a total of $1,734,335 under the reinsurance certificates, yet refused to pay the billed amounts.
NICO insured …
FIRM NAMES
- Baird Holm LLP
- Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP
- Smith Gambrell & Russell LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Mass Tort Settlements Conference - Sponsored by Milestone
June 25, 2025 - Buffalo, NY
The Westin Buffalo
HarrisMartin's Data Breach Litigation Conference
March 26, 2025 - Charlotte, NC
Omni Charlotte Hotel