General Agent Moves for Summary Judgment in Texas Reinsurance Action

FORT WORTH, Texas — A general agent has moved for summary judgment in an action in which a reinsurer accuses it of mishandling claims arising from an auto accident, arguing the case is untimely and the plain language of the parties’ agreements dooms the breach of contract claim.

In a Feb. 25 motion filed before Judge Reed O’Connor of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Starwind Specialty Insurance Services LLC, formerly American Team Managers Inc. (ATM), contends that the theories of breach espoused by RenaissanceRe Europe AG, US Branch, occurred outside of Texas’s four-year statute of …