Reinsurer Says General Agent Breached Contract’s Claim Reporting Requirements

FORT WORTH, Texas — A reinsurer has moved for partial summary judgment on its breach of contract claim in a dispute over coverage for the settlement of an auto accident case, arguing that the primary insurer’s general agent failed to report the claim once it knew it involved a demand in excess of policy limits, allegations of bad faith, or an alleged violation of any applicable unfair practices and unfair competition statutes.

In a Feb. 24 filing before Judge Reed O’Connor of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, RenaissanceRe Europe AG says that in doing …