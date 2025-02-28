REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Reinsurer Says General Agent Breached Contract’s Claim Reporting Requirements


February 28, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Reply


FORT WORTH, Texas — A reinsurer has moved for partial summary judgment on its breach of contract claim in a dispute over coverage for the settlement of an auto accident case, arguing that the primary insurer’s general agent failed to report the claim once it knew it involved a demand in excess of policy limits, allegations of bad faith, or an alleged violation of any applicable unfair practices and unfair competition statutes.

In a Feb. 24 filing before Judge Reed O’Connor of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, RenaissanceRe Europe AG says that in doing …

FIRM NAMES
  • Herold & Sager
  • Quilling Selander Lownds Winslett & Moser

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Data Breach Litigation Conference

March 26, 2025 - Charlotte, NC
Omni Charlotte Hotel

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

March 26, 2025 - Charlotte, NC
Omni Charlotte Hotel

MORE DETAILS