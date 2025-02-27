REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Magistrate Judge Says Accounting Malpractice Reinsurance Case Belongs in State Court


February 27, 2025


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


CAMDEN, N.J. — A New Jersey federal magistrate judge has recommended that a lawsuit demanding reinsurance proceeds for the settlement of an underlying malpractice action brought against an accounting firm and its insurer be remanded to state court.

In a Feb. 20 report and recommendation, Magistrate Judge Cathy L. Waldor of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey rejected the defendant reinsurers’ argument that removal is proper under the Federal Arbitration Act because the arbitration provision in the reinsurance agreements is governed by the United Nations Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards.

The …

FIRM NAMES
  • Clyde & Co. US LLP

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Data Breach Litigation Conference

March 26, 2025 - Charlotte, NC
Omni Charlotte Hotel

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

March 26, 2025 - Charlotte, NC
Omni Charlotte Hotel

MORE DETAILS