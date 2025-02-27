Paylink Seeks to Intervene in Vehicle Service Contract Reinsurance Case

CHICAGO — Paylink Payment Plans Inc. is seeking to intervene as a defendant in an Illinois federal action in which captive reinsurer accuses Virginia Surety Company Inc. of failing to remit $20 million it allegedly owes under a vehicle service contract reinsurance agreement.

In a Feb. 25 motion filed before Judge Matthew Kennelly of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Paylink argues that plaintiff PMC Casualty Corp.’s filing of the action is merely an attempt to circumvent ongoing state proceedings initiated by Paylink against PMC.

PMC’s affiliates, Protect My Car LLC and Protect My Car Admin …