Administrative Services Co. Urges Dismissal of Reinsurer’s Data Breach Reimbursement Action

HARTFORD, Conn. — An administrative services company is urging a Connecticut federal judge to dismiss a reinsurer’s lawsuit demanding reimbursement for expenses stemming from a June 2023 data breach, arguing that it did not forgo its data security obligations under the parties’ contract.

In a Feb. 10 reply filed before Judge Stefan Underhill of the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, Alliance-One Services Inc. argues that the indemnity provision in its service agreement with RGA Reinsurance Co. was not triggered because it had no duty to monitor and oversee the internal cybersecurity systems of its subcontractors.

Therefore, Alliance-One …