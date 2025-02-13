Reinsurer Seeks Partial Summary Judgment on Breach of Contract Claim in Texas Action

FORT WORTH, Texas — A reinsurer is urging a Texas federal judge to grant its motion for partial summary judgment on its breach of contract claim in a dispute over coverage for the settlement of an auto accident case, arguing that the primary insurer’s general agent mishandled the claim, leaving the reinsurer liable for millions of dollars.

In a Feb. 11 filing before Judge Reed O’Connor of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, RenaissanceRe Europe AG says Starwind Specialty Insurance Services LLC, formerly known as American Team Managers Inc. (ATM), breached the parties’ quota share reinsurance …