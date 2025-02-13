REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Antares Re Moves to Compel General Agent to Produce Docs in Commissions Dispute


February 13, 2025


DALLAS — A reinsurer has asked a Texas federal judge to compel a general agent to produce documents concerning loss ratios in an action accusing the general agent of under-reserving losses and loss adjustment expenses to avoid triggering reductions to its commissions.

In a Feb. 11 motion filed before Judge Mark Pittman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texax, Antares says the withheld documents are relevant to the question of whether the amounts National Transportation Associates Inc. (NTA) claims it collected, paid and reserved are correct and were appropriate.

NTA contracted to be the general …

