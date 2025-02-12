Trial Date Set in Reinsurers’ $2 Million Recovery Action Against Aircraft Maintenance Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio — An Ohio federal judge has scheduled trial in a lawsuit filed against an aircraft maintenance company by three reinsurers seeking reimbursement after paying $2 million in claims in the wake of a 2019 deadly plane crash.

On Feb. 7, Judge Jack Zouhary of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio scheduled the trial to take place on Aug. 11.

The reinsurers issued an Aircraft Hull, Hull War, Aircraft Liability, and Personal Accident Reinsurance policy to Lion General Insurance Company Ltd. (ICEA), which was in effect from Dec. 1, 2018, to Dec. 1, 2019. …