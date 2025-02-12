Judge Asked to Reconsider Refusal to Dismiss Vehicle Service Contract Reinsurance Case

CHICAGO — Virginia Surety Company Inc. has asked a federal judge to reconsider an order in which he denied its motion to dismiss a captive reinsurer’s lawsuit accusing it of failing to remit $20 million allegedly owed under a vehicle service contract reinsurance agreement.

In a Feb. 4 motion before Judge Matthew Kennelly of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Virginia Surety Company Inc. explained that the judge erred in refusing to separately analyze three of its arguments regarding the withheld funds.

PMC’s affiliates, Protect My Car LLC and Protect My Car Admin Services Inc., sold …