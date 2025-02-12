Plaintiff in Pollution Coverage Action Seeks Reconsideration of Reinsurance Discovery Order

PADUCHA, Ky. — CC Metals and Alloys LLC has asked a Kentucky federal judge to reconsider his refusal to compel an insurer and its reinsurer to produce claims handling procedures and reinsurance documents in a pollution coverage action, arguing that without the information, it “cannot fully develop” its arguments.

In a Jan. 30 motion, CCMA told Magistrate Judge Lanny King of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky that the documents will reveal how defendants American International Specialty Lines Insurance Co. and Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd. view the meaning, intent, interpretation, and application of the policy at …