Reinsurer Says Data Breach Reimbursement Action Should Proceed
February 12, 2025
- Opposition
HARTFORD, Conn. — A reinsurer has opposed a motion to dismiss its lawsuit seeking reimbursement from an administrative services company for expenses stemming from a June 2023 data breach that potentially exposed the personal and sensitive information of life insurance policyholders.
In a Jan. 27 opposition filed Judge Stefan Underhill of the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, RGA Reinsurance Co. says it has adequately identified how Alliance-One Services Inc. caused the data breach and how it breached its obligations under the parties’ service agreement.
“The amended complaint lays out that PBI Research Service, Alliance-One’s supplier, for which …
FIRM NAMES
- Rogin Nassau LLC
- Smith Gambrell & Russell LLP
- Thomson Hine LLP
