Bank Urges Dismissal of Reinsurer’s $4.5 Million Fraudulent Wire Transfer Lawsuit
January 21, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Reply
ORLANDO, Fla. — Truist Bank is urging a Florida federal judge to dismiss an action accusing it of negligently allowing $4.5 million in reinsurance proceeds to be fraudulently transferred to a scammer, arguing that the reinsurer, as the originator of the payment order, has no direct cause of action against the bank.
In a Jan. 14 reply filed before Judge Anne Conway of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Truist argues that Article 4A of the Uniform Commercial Code does not provide the originator of a payment order with a direct cause of action against a …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach