Conn. Federal Judge Asked to Dismiss Reinsurer’s Data Breach Reimbursement Action
January 8, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
HARTFORD, Conn. — An administrative services company has asked a Connecticut federal judge to dismiss an amended complaint in which a reinsurer demands reimbursement for expenses stemming from a June 2023 data breach that potentially exposed the personal and sensitive information of life insurance policyholders.
In a Jan. 6 motion filed before Judge Stefan Underhill of the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, Alliance-One Services Inc. argues that RGA Reinsurance Co. has still not identified how Alliance-One’s acts or omissions caused the data breach.
Therefore, Alliance-One argues, it is not required to indemnify RGA under the parties’ service …
FIRM NAMES
- Rogin Nassau LLC
- Smith Gambrell & Russell LLP
- Thomson Hine LLP
