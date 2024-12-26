'Insurers as Parties in Interest in Reorganization Asbestos Trusts,' by Robert M. Hall
December 26, 2024
[Mr. Hall is an attorney, a former law firm partner, a former insurance and reinsurance executive and acts as an arbitrator and expert witness with respect to disputes involving insurers, reinsurers and self-insurers. He is a veteran of over 200 arbitration panels and is certified as an arbitrator and umpire by ARIAS-US. Mr. Hall has authored over 100 articles and they may be viewed at his website: robertmhalladr.com. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of his clients. Copyright by the author 2024.]
I. Introduction
Many companies …
