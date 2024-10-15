3rd Amended Complaint Filed Against Reinsurer in Sexual Abuse Coverage Action

SEATTLE — A risk management pool has filed a third amended complaint in its Washington federal action against Munich Reinsurance America Inc., in which it seeks reinsurance coverage for sexual abuse claims filed against one of its member school districts.

In the Sept. 30 amended pleading, filed before Judge Lauren King of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Washington Schools Risk Management Pool (WSRMP) asserts that all of the underlying claims at issue, even those that are not based on allegations of sexual abuse, are potentially covered.

WSRMP self-insures risks, purchases insurance or reinsurance, and contracts …