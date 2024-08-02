REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Global Re Dismissed from Neb. Federal Reinsurance Action


August 2, 2024



OMAHA, Neb. — Global Reinsurance Corporation of America has been dismissed from an action in which National Indemnity Co. (NICO) accuses its reinsurers of breaching facultative reinsurance certificates by refusing to contribute toward a settlement of asbestos exposure claims filed against the state of Montana.

In an Aug. 2 order, Judge Susan M. Bazis of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska granted the parties’ joint motion for dismissal with prejudice.

In June, the judge granted the parties’ motion to dismiss with prejudice the claims against Farmers Alliance Mutual Insurance Co. and Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Co.


