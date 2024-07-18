Chinese Reinsurers Urge Dismissal of Iowa Lawsuit for Lack of Jurisdiction

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Chinese reinsurers are urging an Iowa federal court to dismiss for lack of personal jurisdiction a lawsuit accusing them of breaching several facultative reinsurance agreements by refusing to pay claims, arguing that service has not been perfected.

In a July 15 reply filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, PICC Property and Casualty Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Branch, and PICC Property and Casualty Company Co. Ltd. argue that the “closely related party doctrine,” which allows a non-signatory that is closely related to a signatory to enforce a forum selection clause, has …