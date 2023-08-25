Workers’ Comp Fund Says Bad Faith Claims Against Insurers Viable Under Ala. Law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A self-insured workers’ compensation fund is urging an Alabama federal judge to allow its bad faith claims against an insurer and its subsidiary to proceed in a lawsuit accusing them of wrongly refusing to pay $1.2 million in billings for claims made under a policy issued by the Fund in 1989.

In an Aug. 18 opposition filed before Judge Myron H. Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, the Alabama Self Insured Workers Compensation Fund says its contractual relationship with General Reinsurance Corp. and Genesis Insurance Co. is a traditional insurance relationship …